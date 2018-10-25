Keep calm and carry on is Ford’s message

Keep calm and carry on – that is the message from Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

Despite seeing his side fail to pick up three Evo-Stik League South points in October, Ford remains confident United’s fortunes will improve over the coming weeks.

We went through a similar run of results this time last season, I’ve just got to make sure everyone stays calm Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We went nine games unbeaten at the start of the season but none of us thought we were the finished article. We went through a similar run of results this time last season – it feels a bit different this time – but I’ve just got to make sure everyone stays calm.

“We’ve got a good group of players here and a good management set-up. Against Royston, my players got the crowd going, especially in the second half, and they could see we were really going for it.

“But to win a game of football there are a lot of things needed, not just from the players and management, we need the fans to get behind us. I’m sure we can turn this run around very quickly.”

Fortunes – like games – can change very quickly in football and United could quite easily have taken all three points against a Royston side that went up to second following Saturday’s stoppage-time success at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Ford said: “We could have had four points from the last two games but the players are upbeat despite the recent results.

“They need to remain brave on the ball, keep trying to play our football but stay at the top end of the pitch longer and be more ruthless.

“We need to be more of a threat in the final third because we’ve just not scored enough goals. The top teams always manage to find a way to win a game and that’s what Royston did on Saturday.

“They had some experienced players on the bench which they used to good effect, with one getting the winner, and we’re not able to do that.

“But we want to try and stay on the coat-tails of the teams at the top, that’s something I’ve always wanted us to do here, not look at the difference in playing budgets as a reason not to.

“But we need to be better at playing out from the back and we’ll be working on that in training on Thursday. The players have been braver on the ball – as I wanted them to be – but we need to test defences more.”