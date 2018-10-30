Kaziboni at the double to put Puritans through in FA Trophy

Greg Kaziboni bagged a brace as Banbury United booked a home tie with Hayes & Yeading in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Puritans beat Swindon Supermarine 3-0 in Tuesday’s first qualifying round replay at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium where all the goals came in the second half. Kaziboni gave United a two-goal advantage and captain Ricky Johnson added a late third goal.

Manager Mike Ford stuck with the same starting line-up from Saturday’s original tie but Steve Diggin returned on the bench.

Former Puritan Conor McDonagh let an early opportunity pass him by when he misjudged Brad Gray’s deep cross at the far post. Giorgio Rasulo chanced his arm with a speculative long range volley which went over the bar and Jack Self just failed to get on the end of a low cross from John Mills.

But it was a cagey opening to the game and the first half lacked the intensity and pace of Saturday’s game with few chances at either end.

Marine also fell short in the final third and Bradley Hooper’s deflected effort was gathered by Manny Agboola, a rare sight of goal for the visitors. But the best move of the half saw Gray release the overlapping Dan Williamson and his 20-yarder beat Agboola but scraped the bar.

Marine enjoyed their best spell after that but the first half was not one to warm up the sparse crowd.

Kaziboni did that within two minutes of the restart when he gave United the lead. Kaziboni latched on to a loose pass in midfield, beat Zak Westlake to the ball and raced clear before slipping it past the advancing Kevin Sawyer.

Marine went close to a swift reply when Gray’s free-kick flew across the face of Agboola’s goal. Another quick break by Kaziboni saw him cross for Self who was unable to find the target with his header.

Another surging run by Kaziboni saw him burst into the box and it took a last-ditch challenge from Matty Williams to deny him.

Boosted by the breakthrough, United began to play with more fluency and doubled their advantage in the 65th minute. Self laid the ball on for Kaziboni who cut inside his marker and his deflected low drive beat Sawyer.

Rasulo was denied by Sawyer who then thwarted Johnson after he was set up by substitute Steve Diggin as United looked to kill the game off.

United got their third goal in the 79th minute when Johnson’s persistence paid off. He beat Hooper to a high ball on the edge of the box and managed to evade Sawyer before rolling the ball into an unguarded net.

Substitute Ryan Campbell hit the bar from close range late on but Marine rarely threatened in the second half and United eased into the second qualifying round.