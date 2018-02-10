Johnson hits the winner as Puritans shock Slough

Ricky Johnson’s solitary goal earned Banbury United three excellent Evo-Stik Southern League points at Slough Town.

The Puritans beat the premier division promotion chasers 1-0 following an outstanding defensive display on Saturday.

There was just one change in the starting line-up from Tuesday’s draw with Basingstoke Town with Sam Humphreys replacing Tom Winters. But new signing Leon Lobjoit was ruled out after he broke his arm in training on Thursday.

Slough started the better of the two sides and went close when a corner from James Dobson was headed just over by Manny Williams. As the half progressed Slough continued to look the more likely to make the breakthrough but United defended well.

United went close when Elliot Sandy’s corner saw a mass of players up for the ball on the edge of the six-yard box, the ball trickled goalwards but did not enough pace on it to trouble keeper Jack Turner who kicked the ball away.

Slough went even closer to taking the lead when a Dobson free-kick from just outside the area smashed against the bar before going over.

On the half hour mark there was a big appeal for a penalty when Sandy appeared to be bundled over in the area but the referee was having none of it and waved play on.

Moments later Jack Harding did well to hold a shot from Josh Jackman. In the last minute of the first half Harding again came to United’s rescue when tipping a Dobson free-kick over the bar for a corner.

There was little between the two sides in the opening stages of the second half but United broke the deadlock in the 66th minute when Johnson was put through on goal down the middle and the United striker finished well, lifting the ball over Turner.

Shocked from going behind, Slough took a while to recover before putting United under a lot of pressure in the closing stages.

A cross from Matt Lench saw the incoming Dobson just inches away from connecting in the centre. And in the fourth minute of stoppage-time Slough managed to bundle the ball over the line but the referee blew for a foul on Harding.