Johnson hits hat-trick as Puritans go nap against Gosport

Ricky Johnson completed a second half hat-trick as Banbury United thumped Gosport Borough 5-0 in the Evo-Stik Southern League.

The Puritans made hard work of it in the first half against the basement boys before turning it on in the second half of Saturday’s premier division clash at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United had much the better of the first half with Jack Self and Johnson twice going close. But they had to wait until stoppage-time at the end of the half to take the lead when Tom Bradbury was brought down in the area and Elliot Sandy converted the ensuing spot-kick.

United doubled their advantage two minutes after the restart when Johnson headed home a Tom Winters’ corner. In the 57th minute Darren Pond’s cross from the right down by the by-line was struck home by Johnson from the edge of the six-yard box into the top corner of the net.

United got their fourth goal in the 62nd minute when Self struck home a Winters’ cross at the near post. United completed the scoring in the 71st minute when substitute Leon Lobjoit crossed for Johnson to head into the corner of the net to complete his hat-trick.