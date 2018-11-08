It could be an all Saints’ semi-final in county cup

Brackley Town cruised into the last four of the NFA Hillier Cup.

Saints thumped Corby Town in Wednesday’s quarter-final at Steel Park.

And they could meet Brackley Town Saints in the last four after they beat Desborough Town 2-0 on the same night.

While Jake Bettles and Zac Allen had early chances for the home side, Danny Lewis was never troubled throughout the 90 minutes and it was the visitors who led by two goals at the break. Captain Gaz Dean headed in from a corner after 20 minutes and Daniel Nti doubled the advantage on the stroke of halftime, finishing neatly again from a corner.

Nti bagged his second goal of the game shortly after the restart with a free-kick from 25 yards that squirmed beneath the diving keeper. Shaun Jeffers bagged Saints’ fourth goal just before the hour mark, his first for the club.