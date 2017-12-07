Humphreys comes in from the cold to boost Puritans

Sam Humphreys came in from the cold and immediately turned up the heat on his team-mates fighting for a midfield berth.

Missing the suspended Darren Pond and unavailable Jack Self, manager Mike Ford recalled Humphreys for Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League trip to Merthyr Town and the industrious midfielder produced a polished performance.

Sam Humphreys was absolutely outstanding, he hadn’t played for a long time for us but it didn’t show Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford hinted Humphreys may retain his place for Saturday’s premier division clash with Royston Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium and said: “Sam Humphreys was absolutely outstanding, he hadn’t played for a long time for us but it didn’t show.

“Ravi Shamsi had a decent spell for us and so Sam found himself out of the side but he’s a very good player and worked his socks off. I’d like to pick the same team again on Saturday but we’ll have to see how training goes on Thursday.”