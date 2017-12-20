Howards hits six goals as Puritans cruise past Nomads

Leam Howards hit six goals as Banbury United cruised into the last eight of the Oxon Senior Cup.

The Puritans thumped Oxford City Nomads 9-0 in Tuesday’s third round tie at Court Place Farm to book a short trip to Easington Sports in the quarter-final.

United took the lead in the 12th minute when a cross from the edge of the area from Darren Pond saw Tom Bradbury head the ball home at the far post from close range. Bradbury was injured in the process after colliding with the woodwork and had to go off shortly afterwards with Ricky Johnson going back into defence and Conor McDonagh coming on.

Sam Humphreys shot inches over the bar from ten yards but United doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark when Howards latched on to a through ball and from the edge of the area fired across Luke Sanders into the far top corner of the net.

Howards bagged his second goal in the 38th minute when a surging run from George Nash saw him find McDonagh down the left who crossed for Howards to knock the ball home at the far post.

Just before halftime United suffered another injury when new signing Nuno Felix had to leave the field with Tom Winters coming on.

United totally dominated the early stages of the second half against the shell-shocked UHLSport Hellenic League outfit and went close in when a Winters shot from 20 yards thundered against the bar. But they increased their lead in the 63rd minute a corner from Winters was headed home by Johnson from eight yards.

The visitors made it 5-0 in the 71st minute when a Winters’ cross from the left fell to Luke Carnell who shot low into the back of the net from 15 yards. Five minutes later and a corner from Winters saw Carnell head goalwards at the far post with Howards making sure by heading the ball into the net from under the bar.

Eight minutes from time McDonagh’s low cross from the right was met by Howards at the far post for his fourth goal of the game and United’s seventh. A minute later McDonagh was again the provider, crossing for Howards to neatly hook the ball home from eight yards.

The young United striker was still not satisfied and with just two minutes to go McDonagh crossed low into the centre for Howards to knock the ball home from close range for his sixth goal of the game.