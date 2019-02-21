Home run can give United a big boost

Banbury United boss Mike Ford knows just how important the next three Evo-Stik League South games are.

The Puritans go into a run of three home premier division central games on the spin, starting with Saturday’s clash with St Ives Town.

We need to try and get a more positive attitude around the ground Puritans boss Mike Ford

Redditch United are in town three days later before United entertain Needham Market. After that, United are back on the road at leaders Kettering Town and, given their recent away form, they will need to be on a good run to get anything from the Poppies.

So Ford knows how important it is to put their away form behind them. He said: “We’ve got three home games in a row now and we’ve got the third best home record in the division. If you discuss our away form too much it can become an issue so we just have to focus on Saturday’s game.

“Our home crowds have been very good, we need to get as many down here for the next three games, try to enjoy them and get some wins. Hopefully, we can put a smile back on the supporters’ faces because it feels a bit down.

“We need to try and get a more positive attitude around the place. There is always a lot of expectation on us to do better and sometimes that can weigh heavily on you.”

George Nash returns to the squad for Saturday’s game but Matt Taylor is unavailable as he is required by his parent club Oxford United.

In the Oxon Senior Cup, United have been drawn against UHLSport Hellenic League side Ardley United.

Saturday’s game against St Ives will see the club host their third Puritans Past Players Reunion Day. This time it will be the first one hosted by the club’s newly-formed Three P’s Association.