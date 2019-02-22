Holders need be on top of their game to get through

Kevin Wilkin will be hoping to repeat his Emirates FA Cup success over Justin Edinburgh, this time in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Wilkin was in charge when Brackley Town knocked Edinburgh’s Gillingham out of the 2016 FA Cup in a thrilling extra-time replay in which Jimmy Armson completed a hat-trick.

We need to be right at the top of the game for us to get through Saints manager Kevin Wilkin

That was a memorable night at St James Park and Wilkin will be hoping for a similar outcome in Saturday’s quarter-final tie with Edinburgh’s Leyton Orient.

The Londoners have been knocked off top spot in the Vanarama National League recently but they will start Saturday’s tie as favourites.

It will be the fifth time the holders have encountered a team from a tier above in the competition and they have won all four so far.

Wilkin said: “We’re under no illusion as to how tough the tie is going to be but if we play to the levels we are capable of then hopefully we can give them a good game.

“If we get a bit of fortune on the day then perhaps we can progress a bit further in the competition. We need to be right at the top of our game for us to get through.

“It will be nice to get through the tie but we’ll see what happens. We’ve enjoyed some big games in the FA Cup and the FA Trophy in recent seasons. Hopefully, we’ll also have some play-off games to look forward to later”

It is a return to the county for former Cobblers boss Edinburgh and Wilkin said: “Orient have been top or thereabouts all season, so I’ve got the greatest respect for Justin Edinburgh and the job he’s doing there.

“They struggled last season but he’s gone in and is doing a fantastic job there.

“While having respect for them, we don’t fear anyone. We’ve proved in the past we can overcome these obstacles and there is no reason why we can’t on Saturday.”

But Wilkin will have to do without the cup-tied Carl Baker who has been a huge success since he arrived. Baker bagged both goals against Curzon Ashton in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North victory.