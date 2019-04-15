Goddard’s winner keeps Saints in contention

Brackley Town Saints travel to UHLSport Hellenic League leaders Wantage Town on Tuesday still with an outside chance of the title.

Saints beat Brimsombe & Thrupp 2-1 in Saturday’s premier division clash.

George Ball shot wide before Saints took the lead when James Watts pulled the ball back to James Hammond whose shot was deflected by Ryan Knight past keeper Ashley Gale.

Saints went close to doubling their advantage when Harry Brock’s corner ended with Knight heading on to the bar but the visitors equalised when Sam Blackie turned and fired past Al Worby and into the bottom corner of the net.

Saints regained the lead just before the break when Lewis Baldwin found Joe Ward and his header fell to Olly Goddard who calmly stroked the ball into the net.

The second half saw Saints start in confident mood with a number of chances to extend their lead. Knight had two one-one-ones with Gale, Ball burst into the area only to see his shot hit the post and Hammond curled the rebound wide while Gale saved again from Watts.

Blackie headed wide for the visitors but Saints held on to take all three points.