Furious Ford left frustrated by the manner of defeat

Banbury United boss Mike Ford could not hide his disappointment after seeing his side’s eight-match unbeaten run come to an end.

The Puritans lost 2-1 in the Boxing Day Evo-Stik League South clash at Stratford Town where Wilson Carvalho grabbed the second half winner after Ravi Shamsi had cancelled out Chris Cox’s early opener.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “You can talk about eight-match unbeaten runs but that is nothing compared to what some teams have done, it’s just a small part of the season. We played as though eight games unbeaten was enough and it’s nowhere near enough.

“We should not have lost that game in that manner and that was very disappointing. We were much the better team for large parts of it, although we didn’t create enough chances.

“When I needed some of my players to be men, some of them went missing, letting others do what they should have been doing, and that’s down to character. We stopped doing the right things.

“We went to sleep for their first goal, their player was left unmarked in the box. We spoke before the game about how we deal with that type of situation but certain players don’t seem to want to do it.

“We should have won that game 2-1 but we didn’t have enough individuals on the pitch to drive the other players on. It became a bit of an end-to-end game in the second half, we got the equaliser, got on top but didn’t nail them down.

“Of course John Mills should have scored in stoppage-time, their keeper was voted man-of-the-match and that tells you everything.”