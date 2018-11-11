Frustration grows for Ford after Puritans are knocked out

Banbury United boss Mike Ford saw his side’s poor run continue as they were knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Puritans lost 2-0 against Hayes & Yeading United in Saturday’s second qualifying round tie. Goals in each half from Lee Barney and Roddy Collins saw the Isthmian League outfit through at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

It could have been so different had Diggin’s early volley not been superbly tipped on to the bar by Jack Smith. So near to the former Brackley Town striker breaking his duck but after that United failed to create enough in the final third.

Ford said: “We didn’t score when we were on top and good teams will always do that when they have their dominant spells in games. We probably shaded the first 45 minutes yet we go in a goal down.

“They scored from our attack, Giorgio Rasulo had a cross blocked, we let them break, get up the pitch and they score. Our mentality to keep a clean sheet by being ready to defend is lacking at the moment, we should not have gone in 1-0 behind.

“At least we never conceded again so soon afterwards but then concede straight after halftime and it was poorer than the first goal. I’m not sure it was a free-kick but it was a free header for their player because no-one decided to head the ball away.

“We showed plenty of endeavour, kept going and they’re the sorts of things you look for as a manager. The players kept plugging away but it got a bit ragged towards the end trying to find a goal.”