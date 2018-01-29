Frustrated Ford unhappy with Puritans’ performance

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was unhappy with his side’s display in Saturday’s heavy defeat at Hereford.

The Evo-Stik Southern League promotion chasers cruised to a 3-0 victory in Saturday’s premier division clash in front of nearly 3,000 at Edgar Street.

Jamie Bird’s early goal gave the Bulls the interval lead, top scorer John Mills doubled his side’s advantage with a second half penalty and Keyon Reffell hit a superb third goal late on.

Ford told Puritans Radio: “Hereford just wore us down, with an hour gone it was only 1-0, and I felt we just needed to stabilise to get something from the game. We genuinely felt we could do something but we didn’t get anywhere near them.

“The three goals were avoidable and Jack Harding wasn’t that busy during the game. We had a very young side out there and a lack of experience told but that should make them better players.

“Hereford made life very difficult for us and made us look second rate at times. That performance told me a lot of things about some of my players.

“We didn’t make the right decisions on the few times we had openings. We did a lot of things wrong and didn’t really threaten, we didn’t cope with the environment.

“Hereford broke through us too easily, they played like men and we didn’t. If you aspire to be like Hereford we have clearly got to be better in a lot of areas.”