Frustrated Ford sees Puritans fail to see FA Trophy tie out

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was annoyed to see his side held to a replay in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

The Puritans will have to try and get through at the second attempt on Tuesday against Swindon Supermarine. Giorgio Rasulo gave United the first half lead in Saturday’s first qualifying round tie at the Webbswood Stadium but Brad Gray hit a late equaliser.

United were on the foot front in the first half but took their foot off the gas after the restart and allowed Marine to dictate for most of the second period.

Ford said: “It’s another game we should have won and I’m extremely disappointed that we’ve only got a replay.

“We were worthy of our lead at halftime and I thought we played some really good football in the first half, especially in the latter stages. We were the better team so I asked the boys at halftime what they wanted for the second half, to take the tie by the scruff of the neck or be hanging on?

“They wanted to go out and win it comfortably but they didn’t do that. We should not have allowed Swindon to get back into the tie and wouldn’t have done had we controlled the possession.

“There were plenty of good performances in the first half but we failed to stamp our authority on the tie.

“Swindon asked more questions of us in the second half and we failed to come up with the answers. Some players are letting the game drift them by so they need to understand what they have to do on the pitch.”