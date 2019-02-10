Frustrated Ford says players need to show more character

Banbury United boss Mike Ford’s fears were realised at Royston Town as his side’s poor form on the road continued.

The Puritans manager hinted that Royston were better than their mid-table Evo-Stik League South position suggested ahead of Saturday’s game and he was proved right. Royston ran out 3-0 winners in Saturday’s premier division central clash.

This team has got as much talent as any side I’ve had here but if players aren’t prepared to roll their sleeves up and scrap for everything you’re going to get nothing and that’s exactly what we got Puritans boss Mike Ford

All three goals came in the second half following a dull opening period from both sides. Vance Bola broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute and six minutes later Thomas Newman doubled Royston’s advantage with Eren Kinali adding a third goal eight minutes from the end.

United have only picked up five points from their last 12 away games and Ford told Puritans Radio: “To sum it up, I thought we were gutless, and the players know that was nowhere near good enough. Our away record proves that we do not travel well this season. “I had a bad feeling about the game beforehand and that was proven but Royston thoroughly deserved their victory. The players have got to show more character, I didn’t see enough commitment and whatever else you need to win a game of football.

“It was very disappointing, that was not my team out there. This team has got as much talent as any side I’ve had here but if players aren’t prepared to roll their sleeves up and scrap for everything you’re going to get nothing and that’s exactly what we got.”