Ford will set more challenges for in-form McDonagh

Conor McDonagh bagged his 12th goal of the campaign for Banbury United in all competitions in Tuesday’s victory at Merthyr Town.

But manager Mike Ford says he will challenge the striker to get even more.

He said: “Conor McDonagh is confident at the moment but now I want to challenge him to get more goals. I want him to get two or three goals not just one in games.”

And it was United’s inability to convert more of the many first half chances they created at Penydarren Park that could have proved costly in the second period.

Ford said: “Apart from the last ten minutes we looked quite comfortable. At halftime I told the players they passed up some good opportunities, we didn’t make the right pass or beat the keeper.

“The game should have been over by halftime and that was why the second half developed like it did. Merthyr put Ryan Prosser came on and they got the ball up to him very quickly from back to front, he caused us problems, scored and then they had one disallowed.”