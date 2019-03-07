Ford will learn a lot from tough trip to leaders

They don’t come much harder than this for Banbury United.

A trip to the Evo-Stik League South leaders is up next for Mike Ford’s young side and he knows Kettering Town will be all out to exact retribution on one of the few teams to beat them this season.

Beating them at our place will make it even more difficult for us and we’ll go there very much as the underdog Puritans boss Mike Ford

The Puritans head to the premier division central leaders looking to complete the double over the Poppies.

That may be a big ask but Ford’s young side blew the Poppies away back in December at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Since that 4-1 defeat, Kettering have regained top spot and are now eight points clear with a game in hand over second-placed Stourbridge.

Ford said: “Kettering are a nationally-known non-league club with a great history, they’re the best team in this division with some fantastic players and Marcus Law is doing a great job there.

“The crowd really get behind them with the football they play so it’s going to be a very difficult game.

“Beating them at our place will make it even more difficult for us and we’ll go there very much as the underdogs.

“We’re going to have a very young side going there against experienced players but we’ve got nothing to lose and there will not be so much pressure on my players.

“What can happen is that young players can charge around the pitch without making the right decisions, so we’ve got to make sure we stay disciplined.

“But it’s a great opportunity for some of my younger players to go up against experienced ones who have played a good level. At 5pm on Saturday I should know a lot more about some of my players.”

United will be missing Charlie Hawtin who is still ruled out through injury.