Ford will be sticking by his tried and trusted way

One game to go but Banbury United boss Mike Ford is already planning for next season.

The Puritans travel to Tiverton Town for Saturday’s final Evo-Stik Southern League game. United go into Saturday’s premier division clash on the back of last night’s (Wednesday) trip to Frome Town and then the hard work will begin again.

But Ford will not be abandoning his recruitment policy and will be sticking by young players who he can help develop their potential.

He said: “If I had £5,000 to spend I could bring in experienced players but I haven’t so we have to continue to develop young players. But that can’t be done in a few months, it takes several seasons.

“The club has to be patient with young players, they are good for the budget, I will be patient and nobody else influences the team except me and my staff. The development of the players is a priority but the club has to look at where we want to go with this project.

“We could be in the Midland division next season and that may well have Tamworth coming into it, so it won’t be easy. But it might be good for us as a club to go into a new division with a fresh challenge.”

Coach Andy Sinnott will be retiring after Saturday following 40 years in the game.