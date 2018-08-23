Ford wary but United have a big incentive

Can Banbury United make it three home wins on the spin? That is the question fans will be asking ahead of Monday’s clash with Stratford Town.

The Puritans go into the game with six points from their opening two Evo-Stik League South home games and many will be expecting them to make that nine by 5.50pm on Monday.

Stratford always make life difficult for me, they’re always tight games and I’m not expecting anything different on Monday Puritans boss Mike Ford

But boss Mike Ford will not be taking anything for granted and nor should his players, despite taking seven Premier Division Central points from their first three games.

Ford said: “It’s great to have seven points so far and be unbeaten but it is only three games.

“Stratford always make life difficult for me, they’re always tight games and I’m not expecting anything different on Monday. We’ve got to be on it right from the start to give ourselves the best chance to get the right result.

“I don’t want my team to lose games because they’ve not got the right attitude in any of them.”

On-loan Northampton Town keeper James Goff will continue to deputise for Jack Harding who is almost back to full fitness. But Ford will have to wait to see if Ricky Johnson has recovered.

Saturday’s match-winner against Leiston had to come back off after picking up an injury shortly after his introduction. Johnson had injury issues leading up to the campaign but Ford is hopeful he will be back in contention.

He added: “We’re hoping that Ricky will be fit for Monday but that will depend on the advice from the physio. We made the decision to get Ricky and Mark Bell on very quickly but I’m sure they had both warmed up enough.”