Ford wants United to get back to what they do best

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants his players to rediscover the values he instilled when he took over.

Ford feels United have gone away from playing the style of football that won them so many admirers in his first two seasons a the helm.

He said: “I made a decision a couple of weeks ago that I want to leave this football club with a style of football that is attractive and successful. We have to bring the crowds in and the only way to do that is to play good football.

“We went away from that towards the end of last season, probably because of what was at stake and we were so result dependant.

“That has been the case at times this season, we’ve gone away from playing out from the back.

“I want us to rediscover the values I instilled in this team in the previous two seasons. I want the players here to try to play at the next level and I include every single player in that.

“I’m the manager and it’s down to me to get us playing better football, this season and next.

“In my first season we had a mid-table budget and we got promoted, so it can be done. I know exactly what I need to do to get us there, we’re in a good position and have got a nucleus of a decent squad.”