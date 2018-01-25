Ford wants to mark return with perfect performance

Trips to Edgar Street always bring back fond memories for Banbury United fans from a certain era.

And, for manager Mike Ford, Hereford’s old ground holds a special place from his days growing up in the city.

Ford was a ball boy at Edgar Street and spent many Saturday afternoons at the club before embarking on his own professional playing career. Now, for the first time in charge of the Puritans, he takes his side to Edgar Street for Saturday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash.

The Puritans go to third-placed Hereford on the back of a blank weekend following Saturday’s postponement of the premier division clash with Basingstoke Town at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

But Ford said: “The players should not need any motivation for Saturday’s game, playing in front of 2,000 plus at Edgar Street. It will be different to any other game in this division but I don’t want us to be coming away with any regrets.

“I know we’re playing against the best team in the division but I don’t want us to be disappointed with our performance at the end of the game.

“We need to be ready from the first whistle to the last and I don’t think that will be an issue. We pushed Hereford close at our place before losing narrowly but I don’t want us to be gallant losers again.

“The results may not show it but I feel we’re getting better in recent weeks and the players are understanding what they need to be doing.”

Apart from Leam Howards, who is still suspended, Ford has a full squad to choose from. Meanwhile, George Nash has signed a contract extension to the end of next season.

The 25 year-old joined United in 2015 from Worcester City. Nash has been a regular since joining the club and has now made 128 appearances for the Puritans, scoring six goals in the process.