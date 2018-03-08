Ford wants Puritans to hand out the justice

It’s clear that Farnborough’s tactics still rankle with Banbury United boss Mike Ford.

So on Saturday, Ford will be looking for his side to “put that injustice right” at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

As manager of Banbury United, I feel the club was treated with a total lack of respect Puritans boss Mike Ford

The Puritans have already lost twice to Farnborough this season, going down by the solitary goal in the Evo-Stik Southern League and in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

And it was the controversial meeting in November’s FA Trophy tie which still irritates Ford when his side, having earned a replay at Farnborough, were denied the opportunity to get the job done in a midweek replay.

Farnborough turned up with only six players, several others went missing en route and the game had to be postponed.

The FA allowed Farnborough to remain in the competition and they were handed a Saturday game which they took full advantage of to beat United at the second attempt after extra-time. But the replay did not conclude without incident with Farnborough skipper Josh Huggins celebrating and mocking the home fans in front of the Town End.

Ford said: “If I was going to play it down, I would probably say it’s just another game of football. But what happened that night was an injustice and only Farnborough know why they turned up with six players.

“As manager of Banbury United, I feel the club was treated with a total lack of respect and the game of football was put in repute that night. “They won the rescheduled game, credit to them, but then their captain showed a complete lack of respect in front of our supporters.

“I really want to win Saturday’s game, there is a bit of needle on it for me. My teams have always shown respect to the opposition which we will do again on Saturday.

“This is a game in which I and my players will look to put that injustice right.”