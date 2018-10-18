Ford urges players to be braver on the ball

Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants his players to be braver on the ball – even when things are going against them.

United entertain third-placed Royston Town in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash looking to end a run of four premier division central outings without a win.

The Puritans have picked up only two points from their last four games and have not won since they beat Bedworth United back in September.

But Ford wants his players to forget all of that and concentrate solely on producing a performance, with and without the ball.

Ford said: “There is no reason why we can’t turn this around very quickly and a victory will do that. But there is always a process to go through before you get that result.

“Do we keep the same shape and work on it in training or do we revert to 4-4-2? We’ve got some big decisions to make before Saturday.

“Royston are always difficult to play against, we want to get the three points but we mustn’t put the result above the performance. It’s important for us to be on the front foot against Royston.

“My players need to be brave on the ball, not question themselves and try and play when we can. We have to get on the ball even when some players are having an off-day.

“At the moment, we’re not producing the complete performance. We’re defending well but not taking our chances at the other end of the pitch and that’s why we’re a bit up and down at the moment.”

Steve Diggin misses Saturday’s game and the following weekend’s trip to Swindon Supermarine in the Buildbase FA Trophy. Lee Henderson is still sidelined while Jack Self and Amer Awadh are 50-50.