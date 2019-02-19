Ford takes some positives after another away defeat

Despite seeing his side’s poor Evo-Stik League South away run continue, Banbury United boss Mike Ford saw an improvement in the performance at Lowestoft Town.

The Puritans were sunk by a solitary penalty from Connor Deeks in Saturday’s premier division central clash.

But Ford told Puritans Radio: “I had six players missing through injury or unavailability but it was a much better performance. If we continue to show that resolve and determination we’ll be absolutely fine.

“It was a game we didn’t deserve to lose but it was naive defending for the penalty. That came at a time when we were dominant and you can’t allow that to happen.

“We played some good stuff at times but our quality in the final third wasn’t great at times. Lowestoft had a little spell at the start of the second half when we lost our way a bit.

“They defended stoutly and we didn’t create enough quality in the final third but the pitch didn’t help.

“We’ve got three home games in a row now and we’ve got the third best home record in the division. If you discuss our away form too much it can become an issue so we just have to focus on Saturday’s home game.”