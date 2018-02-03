Ford snaps up striker to boost the Puritans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has made a notable addition to his squad ahead of today’s game with Gosport Borough.

Prolific striker Leon Lobjoit has signed on-loan at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

Lobjoit played youth football with Milton Keynes Dons and Coventry City before non-league spells with Hemel Hempstead Town, New Bradwell St Peter, Leighton Town, Arlesey Town and Buckingham Town. After scoring over 60 goals for Buckingham last season, the 23-year-old signed a two year professional contract with Northampton Town in March, 2017.

He has had loan spells with Corby Town and Nuneaton Town this season and joins the Puritans on-loan until the end of the season.

Lobjoit will be available for today’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash with Gosport at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.