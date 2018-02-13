Ford snaps up Awadh after Lobjoit is ruled out

After losing new signing Leon Lobjoit without the striker making a start, Banbury United boss Mike Ford has added Amer Awadh to his squad.

The paperwork has now been completed to bring the 20-year-old striker to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

The Oxford-born striker came through the youth system at Oxford City, playing primarily for the Nomads side although he progressed to make a few first team appearances for City. He was in the City side that beat the Puritans in the quarter-finals of the Oxon Senior Cup in 2016.

Awadh has recently been playing for Fanja SC in Oman but has been training with United while the club waited for international clearance which has now been received so that he is now eligible to play.

Meanwhile, Lobjoit has now returned to Northampton Town following an operation on Monday.

Ford said: “It’s just one of those things. Leon fell awkwardly in training and next day went to A&E where his arm was put in plaster.

“It was typical that I had just let Conor McDonagh go and this happened. But, try as you might as a manager, you cannot foresee these things.

“It wasn’t ideal preparation for the game at Slough but I was always going to play a similar system and shape. It was probably the most disciplined and professional performance during my time at the club, even though we’ve played better football in some games, the players were together.”

Ford will have to wait to see what the situation is with Northampton Town concerning Lobjoit’s unavailability as to whether he will be in a position to be able to bring in another striker this season. Lobjoit had signed for the Puritans until the end of the current campaign.