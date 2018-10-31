Ford sees United get their reward

Banbury United boss Mike Ford said his side didn’t change the way they played – just did it better – as they got through at the second attempt in the Buildbase FA trophy.

The Puritans beat Swindon Supermarine with a strong second half performance, in which all three goals arrived, and Ford was delighted with his side’s performance.

He said: “We didn’t play any differently to how we’ve played during this poor run, we just played better and for 90 minutes.

“We passed the ball well in the first half, had some good spells without them really getting near us and I thought we deserved to be ahead at halftime.

“At halftime I told the players that Swindon would ask them questions in the second half that they didn’t in the first half, we had to make sure we came up with the answers.

“We didn’t get ahead in the first half but the important thing was to get the second goal once we did. There are always doubts when you haven’t scored in the first half but once we did we looked comfortable and Manny [Agboola] didn’t have a serious save to make.”