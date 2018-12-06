Ford says United must improve in the crucial areas

Apart from running on to the pitch like Jürgen Klopp and putting the ball in the back of the net himself, there is not much more Mike Ford can do.

Goals – and the lack of them – have cost Banbury United so many Evo-Stik League South points this season.

The Puritans have done enough to take all three premier division central points in several games but when the big chances have come along the men who have forged a career out of taking them have failed to deliver.

Saturday’s stalemate with Lowestoft Town was another case in point for United’s recognised hit-men. John Mills, so prolific at his previous clubs, has yet to register a goal after joining on-loan from Bath City, and Steve Diggin only got off the mark last month.

The goals have also dried up for Greg Kaziboni after his early season return and Giorgio Rasulo remains the club’s top scorer with eight, one more than Ricky Johnson, who has played in defence as many times as in attack so far.

The decision making in the final third is where United are coming up short.

Ford said: “We’ve had chances falling to Steve Diggin and John Mills in recent games which you expect them to put away and I can’t do anything about it when they don’t.

“Too often, Greg Kaziboni and Ravi Shamsi get into good areas but then make the wrong decisions. They’re getting into areas where they can hurt people but they must have more quality in the final third.

“It’s not for want of trying and we’ll keep working on their game with them.”