Ford says he suffers just like the fans

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says he is as frustrated as the fans as his side’s poor run continues.

The Puritans face two Evo-Stik League South games in four days as Ford looks to end a run which has seen his side fail to pick up three points since September.

We need to be much better and we need to better very quickly Puritans boss Mike Ford

United travel to high-flying Coalville Town in Saturday’s premier division central clash and three days later entertain AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Ford, who saw his side knocked out of the Buildbase FA Trophy on Saturday, said: “I’ve been here that long I suppose I’m now a supporter so I understand their frustration.

“I’m on the touchline and probably more frustrated than anyone because I keep seeing the players making the same mistakes time after time.

“The players were visibly disappointed and you could see there were a bunch who clearly care about playing for this club. I was firm with them leading up to Saturday’s game but they probably need some encouragement now.

“Are we good enough? Clearly, at the moment we’re not. If I’m going to push this team on, I’ve got to try and bring in players who are better than what we’ve got.

“To get into the top five is a difficult ask because this is a tough division and we’re making it look even tougher at the moment. I understand everyone’s frustration but the players are trying, if they weren’t then that would be the time to be concerned.

“If you don’t have players who trust you they are not going to perform for you. The whole group needs to feel a bit better about themselves and maintain that belief.

“But we need to be much better and we need to better very quickly.”