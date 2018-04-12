Ford salutes warrior Wise for brave comeback

It was ironic that, on a day when his manager sang his praises in Saturday’s match-day programme, Charlie Wise should suffer an injury which would have ruled other players out for longer.

Wise was injured against Biggleswade Town on Saturday after only five minutes and it looked as though his season was over, one in which he had forced himself back into contention. It was feared at first that the young defender had fractured a cheek bone following a challenge from Jack Bowen and he ended up in A&E.

The fans stayed behind and showed their support for Charlie [Wise] afterwards, which was a really nice touch Puritans boss Mike Ford

But he was given the all-clear after it was found to be severe bruising only. Battered and bruised, Wise was a surprise inclusion at sixth-placed Royston Town on Tuesday where he helped his side get a valuable point.

That came on the back of Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Biggleswade at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

As for the injury to Wise, Ford felt the offender got away with it and added: “That was the most blatant red card I’ve seen on Charlie [Wise]. The referee gave me his reasons for not giving it afterwards but he’s out there to protect the players.

“He booked players for much less, their player led with his arm and has caught Charlie straight in the face, which left him dazed. That must tell the referee something.

“Charlie was immense at Royston, despite having cotton wool up his nostrils. The fans stayed behind and showed their support for Charlie afterwards, which was a really nice touch.”