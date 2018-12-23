Ford salutes Kaziboni and wants Shamsi to follow suit

Greg Kaziboni kicked off the week by committing himself to Banbury United and ended it by scoring the winning goal.

The Puritans made it back-to-back Evo-Stik League South wins with a 2-1 victory over Rushall Olympic on Saturday. That extended their premier division central unbeaten run to eight games with Kaziboni taking over as the club’s joint leading scorer with eight goals, the same as Giorgio Rasulo, after turning down another seven-day approach earlier in the week.

Steve Diggin gave United the first half lead from the penalty spot but Joseph Hall equalised after the restart only for Kaziboni to grab what proved to be the winner. Boss Mike Ford was delighted to see Kaziboni grab the winner and now he wants Ravi Shamsi to start finding the target as well.

He said: “I don’t want Greg [Kaziboni] to wait for someone to catch him up before he starts scoring again, I want him to go and get another goal at Stratford Town on Boxing Day.

“At the moment, Greg is producing for us and now I want Ravi to see that he had as much of the ball without scoring. But Ravi worked very hard for us, he sprang to life in the second half and gave us the option of keeping the ball up the pitch late on with his pace when they were pressing for an equaliser.”