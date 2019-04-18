Ford’s focus remains firmly on ending season in style

Irrespective of what changes come into place next season, manager Mike Ford wants Banbury United to end this campaign with a flourish.

As part of the restructuring at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, Andy Sinnott will be returning to the club as director of football.

But Ford says his focus has to be on ending this season in the best possible manner.

The Puritans face an Evo-Stik League South double-header this weekend against clubs who have experience contrasting fortunes.

United entertain basement boys Bedworth United on Saturday before heading to premier division central play-off outfit Alvechurch on Easter Monday.

Looking forward to the double-header, Ford said: “Saturday’s game will be totally in our hands, no matter what Bedworth’s situation is.

“Their season is where it is and so is ours so we need to get the right result.

“Whatever we’ve done recently to make it difficult to beat us, we have to do the same, no matter who the opposition is.

“We have to have the same mind set and attitude to be very difficult to break down because I’ve got some very good attackers who will get me goals.

“But I have to be mindful of keeping the players fresh for Monday’s game because Alvechurch have an extra day off than us as they play on Friday.

“The priority is Saturday but I’ve got to keep an eye on Monday’s game, Alvechurch are a very athletic side and we need to match them.”

United are unbeaten in three games following Saturday’s stalemate at Leiston where top scorer Ravi Shamsi was an absentee.

Supporters must be wondering if they will see him again this season and Ford said: “I’ve not had any contact with Ravi but we’ve got three league games and a cup final left so I’m sure he will want to play some part in them.”