Ford relieved to get through to the last four

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was relieved to get through to the last four of the OFA Senior Cup.

The Puritans beat Easington Sports 3-0 in Tuesday’s quarter-final tie at the Bnabury Plant Hire Community Stadium. Skipper Ricky Johnson scored twice after Sean Whaler had given United the lead on his debut.

Ford said: “We controlled the game from start to finish but I’m not sure scoring so early on helped us because it maybe indicated to the players that is was going to be easy. We must have had 75 per cent possession and Jack Harding was untroubled.

“We’re through to the last four and we’ve avoided a cup upset. We had nothing to gain but everything to lose.

“All the changes were made for different reasons. We got three goals, two from crosses and that’s why I played Ricky Johnson with two wide players.

“In the second half they kept it really tight at the back and when you’re playing against any team with five sitting deep it’s difficult to get behind them.”