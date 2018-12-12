Ford reflects on top display but knows it could have been more

Banbury United boss Mike Ford knew all that was missing was a goal after seeing his side hold high-flying Stourbridge in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik League South clash.

The Puritans had the better chances in the premier division central clash, even though Aaron Hayden missed a sitter for the Glassboys, but had to settle for a point.

Ford said: “It was a good point but it could have been more, the players are very disappointed that they didn’t win the game. I thought we deserved to win it, we had a lot of chances, three in quick succession.

“Stourbridge were a monster of a team, they were second before the game and have now gone top but we matched them. To produce that level of performance, create that many chances and be disappointed not to have the game shows how much more confident we are now.

“I was torn between trying to win it late on and settling for the point against a really good side. We had to be very careful in the closing stages, that’s why I didn’t change it until the last couple of minutes when I brought John Mills on, I felt there might be one more chance in us.”