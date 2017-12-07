Ford prefers to look on the brighter side of life

In life, there are always two ways of looking at things, from either a negative perspective or from a positive angle.

And that is certainly the case with Banbury United. A first win in eight attempts or a five-match unbeaten run in the Evo-Stik Southern League?

It was important to get a win but there hasn’t been a lot wrong in recent weeks Puritans boss Mike Ford

Those who prefer a ‘glass half-full’ approach will opt for the latter when viewing United’s recent run, including boss Mike Ford. But even Ford admitted he was relieved to get back to winning ways at Merthyr Town in midweek.

He said: “It was a nice win away from home but now is the time to get some momentum because we’ve been very stop-and-start. On the other hand, that is five games unbeaten in the league and we’re back in the top ten.

“We had some decent spells at St Ives Town on Saturday but we’ve just got to produce a 90-minute performance. We’re third or fourth top scorers in this division but keeping clean sheets has been a problem for us all season.

“It was important to get a win but there hasn’t been a lot wrong in recent weeks. We haven’t got any problems at this club, which has been suggested by some, all we needed was to win a few more games.

“Sometimes your team isn’t doing as well as supporters expect but there isn’t a lot wrong. You’re just not getting the results but the spirit in the camp has always been very good.”