Ford pleased to see players respond in right way

Despite seeing his side’s poor Evo-Stik League South away run continue, Mike Ford said he could not fault his players’ attitude and performance at Lowestoft Town.

He said: “The amount of times my teams have let me down over the course of the last three or four years I could count on one hand. But it was important we got back on track with the performance, which we did.

“I’ve got no complaints about the players’ attitude and the performance, especially as I was missing six players. It was a long day and so frustrating for us and the supporters, who I applaud for making the trip but they could see the players put in a real performance for them.

“We dominated the first half yet went in a goal down and good sides don’t let that happen. I know Lowestoft recently beat Stourbridge but good sides always manage to come away with something.

“It’s been a frustrating period for us, especially away from home. We’re trying to do the right things, play a bit more football and dominate games but we ended up losing on Saturday through players switching off and making poor decisions.”