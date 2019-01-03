Ford looks for United to take it one by one

We are only a few days into 2019 and Banbury United boss Mike Ford wants to make sure no-one looks too far ahead.

That’s why Ford will only focus on the next game but it is one his side looks capable of getting three points from to make it four home wins on the spin.

We simply need to focus on the next game and not look too far ahead Puritan boss Mike Ford

United entertain Barwell in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash with Ford keen for his players to build on their dramatic New Year’s Day victory over Alvechurch.

The victory saw United bounce back from two festive defeats and Ford wants more of the same in Saturday’s premier division central clash but is not getting carried away.

Ford said: “We’ve talked about platforms before but we’ve just got to go out and play well against Barwell on Saturday. We simply need to focus on the next game and not look too far ahead.

“I’m not looking at the table at teams above us and below us, you are where you are, it doesn’t mean that much at this stage of the season, it’s where we end up that counts.”

Ford is in discussions with Oxford United about Manny Agboola and Matt Taylor whose loan deals end on Saturday. John Mills returning to Bath City is no great loss as he failed to score for the Puritans but Agboola and Taylor have proved important acquisitions, especially with keeper Jack Harding yet to start serious training.

Ford said: “Jack Harding will train this week but he has not done anything handling-wise so he is a bit off it at the moment. Lee Henderson is not far off, nor Charlie Hawtin, but that back four against Alvechuch has only conceded one goal against two very good sides. Right now, it would be difficult to throw Lee [Henderson] straight back in.