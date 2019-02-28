Ford looks for United to display resilience

Banbury United boss Mike Ford faces an anxious wait at a crucial stage of the season.

The Puritans boss is waiting to see if Greg Kaziboni and Charlie Hawtin will be available for Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South clash with Needham Market.

if we play like that against Needham Market we’ll give ourselves a real chance of getting a result Puritans boss Mike Ford

The latest disruptions mean Ford’s plans are up in the air ahead of Saturday’s premier division central fixture, one in which he will want to see his side perform well in preparation for the trip to leaders Kettering Town the following weekend.

United go into Saturday’s game on the back of ending their three-match losing run with Tuesday’s draw against Redditch United. But Hawtin was injured in that game while Kaziboni has missed the last two through injury.

Ford said: “We’ve just got to get on with it and I thought my players were fantastic on Tuesday. My captain Ricky Johnson’s spirit and the way he played epitomised my team’s approach.

“Redditch were like an old school Southern League side, they got the ball forward early and got balls into the box very early. But we remained resilient and the players acquitted themselves brilliantly.

“If we play like that against Needham Market we’ll give ourselves a real chance of getting a result.

“The players worked their socks off and played as though they really cared. In the second half they put us under some pressure but Jack Harding didn’t have to make a save of any significance.

“They scored a wonder goal from a corner but it was someone’s job to mark him. But we played with plenty of commitment and didn’t make any of the mistakes which have cost us recently.”