Ford looking for Puritans to turn away form around

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking for his side to quickly put their defeat at Evo-Stik League South leaders Kettering Town behind them.

The Puritans are back on the road this weekend with a trip to Tamworth looking to get something from the premier division central clash. United’s away form has been a concern this season and Ford knows they have to do something about that to prevent being dragged towards the wrong end of the table.

We’ve just got to go there and try to dominate the game, I’ve got some good footballers who can showcase their skills Puritans boss Mike Ford

Tamworth are two places and two points better off than United following a run of just one defeat in seven outings, including a victory over Stourbridge. United have won just once during that same period.

The previous meeting between United and Tamworth ended in a stalemate at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium in October.

Ford said: “Tamworth have hit some form recently, which they were always going to do, and they will be backed by a big support.

“But we’ve just got to go there and try to dominate the game, I’ve got some good footballers who can showcase their skills on a 4G pitch.”

Ricky Johnson and Harry Whitehead are available after missing the trip to Kettering but Ford will be waiting on Charlie Hawtin’s fitness.