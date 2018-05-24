Ford looking for Barcelos to deliver

Banbury United boss Mike Ford will be looking for Felipe Barcelos to pick up from where he left off next season.

The 26-year-old striker returns to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium, where he scored 18 goals from 33 appearances during his first spell with the club.

I didn’t realise Felipe’s goal scoring record was as good as it was until I checked Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said Barcelos, along with the returning Eddie Odhiambo from Kidlington, and new signings Lee Henderson and Jacob Whitmore, have brought in to support his goals this season.

Ford said: “The players who are joining the club have bought into what we’re trying to do here. I’ve worked with Felipe twice before when he got promotion with me both times, I think that was crucial to him signing.

“I didn’t realise Felipe’s goal scoring record was as good as it was until I checked, if he can repeat that I will be very pleased. We scored plenty of goals last season, in fours and fives, but we didn’t win enough games 1-0.”

Henderson joins the club from Oxford City, where the 28-year-old central defender was captain, and is also teaming up with Ford for the second time.

He said: “I signed Lee Henderson for Oxford City from Didcot Town in 2013 and threw him straight into the team. He did really well and managers after me picked him every week and made him captain.

“He’s a really good signing for us, I’ve now got three good central defenders who will be competing for two positions, so it’s up to them.”

Whitmore spent last season at Barwell in the Northern Premier League after being released by Coventry City.

Ford added: “What impressed me about Jacob Whitmore is that he played a whole season with Barwell in the Northern Premier League and that is a tough division. For a 19-year-old to play in that league tells me a lot about his character and strength, he’s got outstanding pace too.”