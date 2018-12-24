Ford looking for a top performance at Stratford

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says he is expecting a tough examination in the Boxing Day clash at Stratford Town.

The Puritans and Stratford are the two in-form teams in the Evo-Stik League South. The Warwickshire outfit are one place and one point better off than United in the premier division central table and have four games in hand.

I want them to go back to Banbury knowing that my players have given everything Puritans boss Mike Ford

United go into Wednesday’s game with back-to-back wins under their belt and Ford will love to make that three but says the performance is what he wants to see, especially as his side will be well supported on the day.

Ford said: “Stratford look a very good team, a lively side who play with a bit of freedom. They’re on a good run themselves and it will be a difficult game, they all are in this division and every team seems to have a bit of quality in their make-up.

“We would love to get the win because that would be three on the bounce and would make a massive difference to our points tally obviously. But the main thing for me is that we produce a good performance in front of a lot of people who will be supporting us there.

“I want the supporters to go back to Banbury knowing that my players have given everything. If we get something from the game, great, but more importantly I want us to maintain our recent momentum.”