Ford lays it on the line ahead of the run-in

Mike Ford has told his squad they are playing for their future at Banbury United over the remaining games.

The Puritans look to be safe in Evo-Stik League South but Ford says his players have five games to prove they are worth keeping next season, starting with Saturday’s visit of King’s Lynn Town.

I’m very keen for this football team to get back to winning games and being higher up the table Puritans boss Mike Ford

He said: “I’ve got a big squad now so some players won’t be in the squad for Saturday and won’t get paid. There is competition for places, not just for this season.

“The players need to realise that if I’m still the manager here next season and have the same squad the Board is going to question my judgement.

“Not all these players are going to be here next season, they just need to realise that. I’m very keen for this football team to get back to winning games and being higher up the table.

“I want my team to give themselves the best chance they can of getting as many points as possible between now and the end of the season.

“King’s Lynn is a game I’m really looking forward to, they were the best team we saw down here last season.

“Having got the victory at St Neots with a dominant display we can got into Saturday’s game in a positive mood but we’ve got to play with the same discipline.

“With my cautious hat on, I’m looking at another victory to be mathematically safe. But we need to make sure there is a focus on the remaining games.

“I’m setting my players a target which I think we can achieve because we need to have a focus. I’m not looking at teams below or above us, it’s about what we can achieve from the remaining five games.”