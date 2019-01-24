Ford knows United face a tough test at Diamonds

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is only too well aware that his opposite number at Rushden & Diamonds Andy Peaks will be looking to settle a score on Saturday.

The Puritans travel to Hayden Road looking to complete the double over the Northants outfit following their slender victory in November’s Evo-Stik League South clash.

We’re going to work really hard in training this week and try and sort our issues away from home Puritans boss Mike Ford

Although United only won the premier division central contest with a solitary goal from Steve Diggin, they completely outplayed Diamonds who had Jack Ashton sent off on his return to the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium.

United are three points off seventh-placed Diamonds and Ford said: “On the night against Rushden & Diamonds, we were very good. I can’t judge their performance but I know they will be keen to turn the tables on us.

“We’re going to work really hard in training this week to try and sort out our issues away from home. We’ve got a lot of work to do this week to get the players ready for what will be a very difficult game at Rushden & Diamonds.

“Teams have been coming to us recently knowing the threat we’ve got but have still not been able to cope with it. That will be no different on Saturday but it will be up to Rushden to break us down.”