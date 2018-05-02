Ford knows how tight the margins are for United

Sixth in everything but name, that is how Banbury United finished the Evo-Stik Southern League campaign.

Saturday’s stalemate at Tiverton Town saw the Puritans seal another top ten finish in the premier division. But only the top five teams in the play-offs boasted better statistics, apart from the actual points, than Ford’s side. Only Basingstoke Town outside the top five, scored more goals than United.

We’re a lot nearer the top teams than most clubs in this division Puritans boss Mike Ford

Ford said: “We finished ninth but in terms of goals conceded we were sixth and our away record was the sixth best but we simply didn’t accumulate enough points to actually finish sixth.

“We’re a lot nearer the top teams than most clubs in this division. There are lots of things to be positive about but we must not allow our standards to slip.

“For the first two seasons we had a fantastic home record but this time, for whatever reason, we’ve not been able to win as many games here. But we’ve managed to keep a good run going on the road for three seasons now.

“There has been a gradual progression over my three years at the club and that doesn’t happen by chance. I’ve been well supported by the board and the players have been well supported by me and my staff.”