Ford knows he needs to change the away set-up

Banbury United manager Mike Ford says something has got to change.

Ford had, what he described, as his worst ever birthday last Saturday.

Already suffering from illness, the Puritans boss was hoping for a pick-me-up from his players in Saturday’s Evo-Stik League South trip to Royston Town. But he was left feeling even worse by what he saw out on the pitch.

This weekend the Puritans make their longest trip of the season to lowly Lowestoft Town where Ford will be hoping his side can get a rare victory on the road. United have picked up just five points from their last 12 premier division central outings and Saturday’s defeat was a bitter pill for Ford to swallow, especially his side’s performance.

Ford said: “We’ve got to think really hard about how we pick a team to be very difficult to break down on Saturday.

“We’ve got to find a shape for Saturday, we can’t keep going away from home, playing 4-4-2 with the same personnel and getting nothing. We’ve got to change something and I need my most experienced players on the pitch.

“Sean Whaler looks a good addition to the squad, he’s quick and versatile being able to play on both flanks, he’s got fantastic energy.”