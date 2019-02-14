Ford issues warning to players ahead of long away trip

Banbury United boss Mike Ford has issued a warning to some of his players.

The Puritans boss felt some of his players had let his coaching staff down in the Evo-Stik League South defeat at Royston Town. Ford was fuming with the way some players failed to respond to the instructions his staff were trying to implement leading up to the game.

He said: “I felt sorry for Anton Sambrook and Eddie Odhiambo, who did all the preparation for me on Saturday. There seemed to be no focus on the game and that was because the players did not want to take on board what we’d been trying in training.

“Some players have been with me a long time and if they think it’s time they don’t need to listen to me anymore then perhaps it’s time for them to leave the club.”