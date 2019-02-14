Ford is made to suffer as Puritans fail to fire again

It was definitely a birthday to forget for Banbury United manager Mike Ford.

Ford, who was feeling unwell prior to the match, was left feeling even worse following Saturday’s 3-0 Evo-Stik League South defeat Royston Town.

He said: “It was the worst birthday I can remember. I felt absolutely shocking on Saturday so I thought I’d go and see my side play well and win.

“But it was possibly the most gutless performance I’ve seen from any side I’ve been in charge of at the club. We didn’t turn up in either half, no excuses we got beat by the better team and deservedly so.

“We didn’t have a structure, it was as though the players didn’t know what to do.

“At some stage this season, that sort of display at Royston was always going to happen. We’d been to Rushden & Diamonds and produced a decent performance but the players have to realise they’ve got to do it every week.”