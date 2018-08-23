Ford has no doubts Nash can adapt to his new style

Banbury United boss Mike Ford is confident George Nash can quickly adapt to his side’s slicker game this season.

The ultra-consistent midfielder will return to training next month but will find his side play a different style of football from what he has been used to during his time at the club. United move the ball much quicker from defence to attack, making a swift transition through the middle of the pitch.

George Nash is an intelligent young player and I’m sure he will adapt to this style Puritans boss Mike Ford

Nash has always been used to getting the ball off Jack Harding or his back four and making sure he keeps possession, sometimes for long periods in his own half. But he will have to learn to move the ball forward much quicker this time and Ford is sure he can.

Ford said: “George Nash is an intelligent young player and I’m sure he will adapt to this style. First of all he’s got to get himself fit, get into the team and then adjust to this style but I’ve got no doubt he will be able to do that.

“To get the ball forward quickly is difficult sometimes because there isn’t a lot of space so you have to be patient at times. We’ve got some very quick players in the side now, so there is no point in me getting quicker players in if we’re going to play a slower game.”