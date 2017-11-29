Ford happy to take a point against high-flying Poppies

Banbury United boss Mike Ford was glad to take a point against Kettering Town in Tuesday’s Evo-Stik Southern League clash.

Top scorer Jefferson Louis was spot-on to earn the Puritans point in the 1-1 premier division draw with Kettering.

Lindon Meikle gave third-placed Poppies the first half lead at the Banbury Plant Hire Community Stadium but Louis equalised from a second half penalty with his 16th goal of the campaign.

Ford said: “A draw was probably a fair result. We started very well, had a couple of chances and one cleared off the line.

“But then we gave a goal away which was all of our own making but I’m not going to dwell on that.

“We were up against a side that has ambitions to go up so you can’t go all out at them or you could beat heavily. But in the second half we started to get the ball up the field more, forced a few corners and we got a deserved equaliser.

“We matched a very good side in Kettering, now we need to push on and keep trying to get better. Then hopefully we can get back on a winning run.”