Ford hails his players for staying the course

Banbury United boss Mike Ford says it is testament to his squad that missing key players has had minimal impact.

The Puritans have been hit hard by injuries but have managed to keep grinding out the results and have only lost twice since the turn of the year.

Now they face a hectic run-in starting with tonight’s (Thursday) rearranged Evo-Stik Southern League clash with Stratford Town.

Ford will have to rotate his squad again with Luke Carnell starting a three-match ban.

But Paul Stonehouse should have recovered from illness to return to the starting line-up.

Ford said: “We’re missing some key players over the last few weeks and some have been playing out of position. But they’ve got on with it and we’ve managed to keep picking up points.

“We’re down to the bare bones. But we’re coping quite well with the situation and getting the results.

“We’ve got six games to go and 18 points to play for, so I want us to get as many as we can.”

Far from being disappointed with his side’s position in the premier division table, Ford is content with what has been achieved.

He added: “If you base on what we did last season, then it doesn’t look so good in terms of results and points.

“But I knew how difficult a second season was going to be and my aim was to develop players to become good Southern League players.

“I think we’ve done okay. We’ve just got to make sure we recruit well in the summer to compliment the ones we’ve already got here.”

The club is only charging £5 admission with under-16s free for tonight’s game.